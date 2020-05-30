9400+more+coronavirus+infections+reported+from+Russia

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has soared to 335,882 with 9,434 new infections being detected in the last 24 hours.



Foreign media reports that 139 deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported in the past 24 hours.



There are currently 3,388 coronavirus deaths reported from Russia.



Meanwhile, 642 people infected with coronavirus from Singapore have been identified yesterday.



The total number of cases reported in the country is 31,068.