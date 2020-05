The funeral of Hamid Rizwan, who sacrificed his life while trying to rescue a young girl who was drowning in the Upper Kotmale Reservoir, took place today (23).

His burial took place at General Cemetery of Rathanagiriya in Lindula.

Rizwan died on the 21st while trying to save a young girl who jumped off to the upper Kothmale reservoir in order to commit suicide by drowning herself.

Rizwan who died rather unfortunately under tragic circumstances was the father of two children.