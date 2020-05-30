Curfew relaxed from Tuesday 26 May - curfew only from 10.00 pm to 4.00 am daily in all districts from the 26

The President's Media Divison states that the curfew will be enforced in all districts of the island from Tuesday 26th May, only from 10.00pm to 4.00 am daily until further notice.Inter District travel will be allowed except in Colombo and Gampaha districts from Tuesday 26th May.The President's Media Divison further states that curfew will be effective island-wide on Sunday (May 24th) and Monday (May 25th).