Ten (10) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1078

Ten (10) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1078 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

All ten (10) identified infected persons are from the Sri Lanka Navy. Meanwhile, 40 Navy personnel who were being treated in hospitals were discharged having recovered from their covid-19 infections.



Yesterday, thirteen (13) Covid-19 positive persons were diagnosed. Eleven were Navy personnel while the other two were returnees from Kuwait and Malaysia who were in the quarantine process.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-23 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,078

Recovered and discharged – 660

Active cases – 409

New Cases for the day – 10*

Observation in Hospitals – 101

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 51,094

Date New patients

in May PCR tests

conducted 23-May 10* tbc* 22-May 13 1,970 21-May 27 1,603 20-May 01 1,108 19-May 35 1,062 18-May 11 960 17-May 21 1,254 16-May 25 1,081 15-May 10 938 14-May 10 1,489 13-May 26 889 12-May 20 1,078 11-May 06 1,057 10-May 16 1,282 09-May 12 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107

* on going data to be updated