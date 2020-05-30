Ten (10) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1078

Ten (10) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1078 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
All ten (10) identified infected persons are from the Sri Lanka Navy. Meanwhile, 40 Navy personnel who were being treated in hospitals were discharged having recovered from their covid-19 infections.
Yesterday, thirteen (13) Covid-19 positive persons were diagnosed. Eleven were Navy personnel while the other two were returnees from Kuwait and Malaysia who were in the quarantine process.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-23 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,078
Recovered and discharged – 660
Active cases – 409
New Cases for the day – 10*
Observation in Hospitals – 101
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 51,094
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
23-May
|
10*
|
tbc*
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated