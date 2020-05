The Meteorology Department forecasts that showers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district after 02.00 pm.Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) states that the early landslide warning issued for four districts have been extended till 2.30 pm tomorrow.

Accordingly, the early warning is issued to Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.