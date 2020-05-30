Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1085

Seven (07) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1085 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
The previous ten (10) identified infected persons in the day were from the Sri Lanka Navy.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-22 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,085
Recovered and discharged – 660
Active cases – 416
New Cases for the day – 17*
Observation in Hospitals – 101
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 51,094
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
23-May
|
17*
|
tbc*
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated