Sri+Lanka+fishing+vessels+returning+from+Indonesia+after+inclement+weather

The ‘Samudura’ vessel, has provided the fuel and other materials needed for the distressed multi-day fishing trawlers that sailed to Indonesia to escape the impact of the cyclone Amphan.

According to the Navy, more than 30 fishing vessels are currently reaching the coast with the help of the ‘Samudura’ vessel.

Due to the several multi-day fishing vessels exhausting their fuel supply, fuel has been provided at a distance of about 450 nautical miles from land.

The Navy has provided fuel to the crew of Sadevamy 04, Sanu Putha 01, Madusanka 01, Sayuri 06, Ranputha 09 and Sapna 08.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that the multi-day boats were provided with all the necessary facilities and they were ready to be safely brought to land.

It is reported that there are about 180 fishermen on board the vessels.