Officials+of+the+Consumer+Affairs+Authority+visit+Polonnaruwa+to+find+rice

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says it will take legal action against rice mill owners who are hiding paddy stocks.

Officials of the Consumer Affairs Authority expressed these views when they arrived in Polonnaruwa today to inquire about the shortage of rice.

Consumers in many parts of the country come to buy rice these days after the coronavirus pandemic, but they say there is a shortage of rice in many stores.

When the agents were contacted, they said they were unable to sell rice at government guaranteed prices.

Officials of the Consumer Affairs Authority met with rice traders in the Polonnaruwa district today under the program of the Consumer Affairs Authority to visit each district to find out about this issue.

Officials of the Consumer Affairs Authority visited the large scale rice mill belonging to Dudley Sirisena, a rice businessman located in Polonnaruwa and had a discussion with him.

Speaking to the media afterwards the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority retired Major General Shantha Dissanayake stated that stern action would be taken against the mill owners who are hiding paddy stocks.