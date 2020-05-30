Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - The attackers had rehearsed at the Shangri-la Hotel (Video)

The attack on the Shangri-la Hotel in Colombo on Easter Sunday was one of the main events of the series of attacks.

The Presidential Commission probing into the Easter Sunday attack found out that the bombers had arrived at the hotel two days earlier and had rehearsed the attack.

This was when Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), J.M. Jayasundara, gave evidence yesterday before the Presidential Commission to Investigate the Easter attack.

The Chief Inspector of Police stated that he was informed of the attack that evening by the media.

The Chief Inspector made a special revelation before the Commission.

He said investigations revealed that a man by the name of Mohammed Hamshad had come to reserve a room at the Shangri-La Hotel on April 17, before the Easter attack.

However, the witness further stated that the room had been reserved under a false name by Mohammed Ibrahim Insaf Ahmed, who was the suicide bomber who attacked the Hotel Cinnamon Grand.

Investigations have revealed that Saharan Hashim and Mohammed Ibrahim Ilham, the suicide bombers of Shangri-La Hotel, arrived at the Shangri-La Hotel on April 19, 2019, two days before the attack.

Investigations have revealed that the two bombers had arrived at the hotel's Table One cafeteria at about 7.29 am to rehearse the attack.

The two bombers had then left the Shangri-La Hotel and gone into a building that houses an apartment complex and showrooms in Colpetty.

Accordingly, the fifth floor of the building was subjected to a special inspection by the CID and evidence has been found pertaining to the investigation which has been forwarded to the Government Analyst.

According to fingerprints recorded at the house, it has been identified that the daughter of Saharan Hashim has been at the house.

And another special matter has also come to light.

According to a statement recorded from the security of the apartment complex, Saharan Hashim and his group had arrived at the apartment in a white van.

The Chief Inspector of Police said that the van that was detonated near the Kochchikade church on April 22 last year has been identified as the same van that they travelled to the apartment during further investigations.

The witness stated that Saharan Hashim and Mohammed Ibrahim Ilham has returned to the Shangri-La Hotel in a taxi on April 20 last year at around 7.56am.

The vehicle had come from the Parathta road in Pandura.

The Chief Inspector of Police told the Commission that it was later discovered that the two bombers were carrying large luggage’s filled with explosives.

The Chief Inspector of Police said that meanwhile, Ibrahim Ilham had left the Shangri-La hotel alone on the night before the attack and had arrived at another apartment complex in the Mt. Lavinia area. It had been also revealed that they had obtained an apartment on two occasions from this apartment complex between 12 April and 21 April.

The witness stated that Ibrahim Ilham had arrived at the apartment complex in Mt. Lavinia on the night of the 20th and had then come to a house on Mahawila Park Road, Dematagoda.

Ibrahim has returned to the Shangri-La hotel at 1.04 am on the 21st, after purchasing four egg rotties from a famous restaurant in Colpetty.

Ibrahim Ilham, who was staying at the Shangri-La Hotel with Saharan on the 21st, the day of the attack had come out of the room at around 8.08 am and arrived at the ‘Table One’ restaurant on the third floor.

The witness told the commission that the security cameras had recorded how Ibrahim Ilham, who had been waiting for a short while near the Staircase and the elevator on the second floor, had left back to his room.

The Chief Inspector further said that security cameras revealed that around 8.50 am, Ibrahim Ilham and Saharan Hashim had arrived at the ‘Table One’ restaurant on the third floor with two large luggages.

The witness stated that Saharan Hashim had first exploded at the ‘Table One’ restaurant at around 8.54am.

The witness also stated that the security cameras had recorded how Ibrahim Ilham had come to the elevator where the survivors of the first attack had run to on the second floor, and how he detonated the bomb at 8.55 am.

The Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department testified before the Commission that 35 persons had died in the two blasts at the Shangri-La Hotel.