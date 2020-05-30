සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Decision to appoint a Presidential Task Force to protect archaeological sites in the Eastern Province receives praise from the Maha Sangha

Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 21:45

Decision+to+appoint+a+Presidential+Task+Force+to+protect+archaeological+sites+in+the+Eastern+Province+receives+praise+from+the+Maha+Sangha

Venerable Wedaruwe Upali Thero of the Asgiri Chapter says that the President's decision to appoint a Presidential Task Force under the Defence Secretary to conduct a comprehensive survey of archaeological sites in the East and to take measures to preserve them, will receive the honour and blessings of all Buddhist’s in this country.

Venerable Wedaruwe Upali Thero made these comments expressing his views on the decisions taken at the Buddhist Advisory Council.

Subsequent to the Hiru CIA repeatedly highlighting the illegal land acquisitions of the lands belonging to the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Viharaya’, the President and the Prime Minister have taken immediate steps to investigate the matter.

The land invasion of the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Viharaya’, located in Pottuvil in the Eastern Province was carried out with the unstinted support of the Pottuvil Pradeshiya Sabha.

Even during the last regime of the ‘Yahapalanaya’ Government, Hiru CIA highlighted these matters and the officials did not take any action even though the land invasions were pointed out on several occasions.

With President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa assuming office, gradually the dormant land invaders reappeared with the implementation of curfew to stop the spread of Covid-19 throughout the country.

Despite the interference of the land invaders, Hiru CIA has been able to reveal to the country, this unlawful acquisition of land.

With this revelation, there has been a lot of discussion about the land of the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Viharaya’. The Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne accompanied by the Army Commander, Navy Commander and the Acting Inspector General of Police immediately visited the Eastern Province.

Subsequent to the visit of the Defense Secretary, a sub-division of Navy unit was set up for the protection of the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Viharaya’.

Meanwhile, the Buddhist Advisory Council, which met yesterday, announced that a Presidential Task Force will be set up under the patronage of the Defense Secretary to protect the to conduct a comprehensive survey of archaeological sites in the East and to take measures to preserve them.

The Maha Sangha led by Ven. Venuruwe Upali Thero of the Asgiriya Chapter expressed their views on the steps taken to protect the archaeological sites of the Eastern Province.



Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.