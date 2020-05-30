Decision+to+appoint+a+Presidential+Task+Force+to+protect+archaeological+sites+in+the+Eastern+Province+receives+praise+from+the+Maha+Sangha

Venerable Wedaruwe Upali Thero of the Asgiri Chapter says that the President's decision to appoint a Presidential Task Force under the Defence Secretary to conduct a comprehensive survey of archaeological sites in the East and to take measures to preserve them, will receive the honour and blessings of all Buddhist’s in this country.

Venerable Wedaruwe Upali Thero made these comments expressing his views on the decisions taken at the Buddhist Advisory Council.

Subsequent to the Hiru CIA repeatedly highlighting the illegal land acquisitions of the lands belonging to the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Viharaya’, the President and the Prime Minister have taken immediate steps to investigate the matter.

The land invasion of the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Viharaya’, located in Pottuvil in the Eastern Province was carried out with the unstinted support of the Pottuvil Pradeshiya Sabha.

Even during the last regime of the ‘Yahapalanaya’ Government, Hiru CIA highlighted these matters and the officials did not take any action even though the land invasions were pointed out on several occasions.

With President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa assuming office, gradually the dormant land invaders reappeared with the implementation of curfew to stop the spread of Covid-19 throughout the country.

Despite the interference of the land invaders, Hiru CIA has been able to reveal to the country, this unlawful acquisition of land.

With this revelation, there has been a lot of discussion about the land of the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Viharaya’. The Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne accompanied by the Army Commander, Navy Commander and the Acting Inspector General of Police immediately visited the Eastern Province.

Subsequent to the visit of the Defense Secretary, a sub-division of Navy unit was set up for the protection of the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Viharaya’.

Meanwhile, the Buddhist Advisory Council, which met yesterday, announced that a Presidential Task Force will be set up under the patronage of the Defense Secretary to protect the to conduct a comprehensive survey of archaeological sites in the East and to take measures to preserve them.

The Maha Sangha led by Ven. Venuruwe Upali Thero of the Asgiriya Chapter expressed their views on the steps taken to protect the archaeological sites of the Eastern Province.