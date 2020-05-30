Weather Update - 24 May - Showers in several areas after 2.00pm

According to the Department of Meteorology, showers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district after 02.00 pm.Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island

Condition of Rain:Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.Winds:Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and, and Matarato Potuvil via and Hambantota.State of Sea:The deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.