Suspect arrested with firearm manufactured outside the country (Video)

A suspect has been arrested with a firearm and several live ammunition in Bo Sevana Mawatha, Attidiya



The suspect was arrested following a raid conducted by the Mount Lavinia Police.



Four live ammunition and a magazine manufactured overseaa has been captured.



Our correspondent stated that the firearm and ammunition were hidden in a secret location in the bathroom of the suspect's home.



The 67-year-old suspect is to be produced in court.



