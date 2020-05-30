All island-wide curfew is in force today and tomorrow - liquor shops closed

The all island-wide curfew is in force today (May 24) and tomorrow (May 25).



However, in all districts of the island curfew will be effective only between 10.00pm to 4.00am daily from Tuesday, May 26th onwards until further notice.

People’s movements between districts, except Colombo and Gampaha, will be permitted from Tuesday, May 26th onwards.





The Hiru news team inquired from the Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne regarding the enforcement of curfew regulations.

He said that special operations would be launched in search of curfew violators.

The Excise Department stated that liquor shops in the country should be closed today and tomorrow during the all island curfew period.