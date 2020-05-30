Worldwide, mental health has deteriorated with Coronavirus, says the University of Cambridge

Professor Ed Bullmore, head of the Cambridge University Psychiatry Unit, has stated that the covid 19 pandemic could have a major impact on people's mental health.

He said that as a result, more attention should be paid to health personnel who are involved in Coronavirus treatments and those who have been affected by economic depression and poverty.

The professor points out that family problems, unemployment, isolation and loneliness and mental stress, as well as self-harm, can increase.

Meanwhile, Indian media reported that the number of people suffering from depression in India has increased by 20 percent.

It is reported that job losses, economic hardship and debt problems are the main reasons behind the depression.

However, as the government relaxes the island wide curfew, psychologists have urged the public to enjoy the freedoms with responsibility and control.

Dr. Rumi Reuben, a psychiatrist at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, Galle told the Hiru news team that the public should to enjoy the freedom with control.