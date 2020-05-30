Muslims+all+over+the+world+celebrate+Ramazan+today

Muslims in Sri Lanka and across the world will celebrate Ramazan today as the new moon has been sighted.

Ramazan is a religious day for Muslims, which begins with the sighting of the new moon after observing the fast of the month.

The Colombo Mosque announced that Ramazan will be celebrated today with the sighting of the new moon.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a special message in view of Ramazan said that he believes everyone should digest the teachings of the quran and do away with doubt and distrust.

The President further said that at a time the whole world is faced with a crisis acting with compassion would create a favourable environment for all.



Meanwhile, All island Jamiatul Ulama has requested all Muslims to celebrate the festival in a charm manner following safety guidelines given in view of COVID-19.







