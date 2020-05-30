Al+incoming+passengers+to+the+United+Kingdom+will+be+subject+to+a+14+day+quarantine+period+

The UK government has formally announced that all incoming passengers to the UK will be subject to a 14-day quarantine from the 8th of June.

British Home Secretary Pretty Patel said that these measures would be taken to prevent a new wave of coronavirus infected persons arriving to the country from overseas.

The British government's goal is to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus.

A person who violates these quarantine laws will be fined £ 1,000.

The UK has the second highest number of coronavirus related deaths in the world with 36,675 reported deaths.

There were over 257,000 people reported with the coronavirus infection in the UK.