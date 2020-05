The Police Media Division stated that 515 persons have been arrested for violating curfew in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 152 vehicles have also been seized during the period.

Accordingly, 62,677 persons have been apprehended since curfew commenced on March 20, 2020, along with 17,612 vehicles that have been taken into police custody.

According to the police media division so far 19,586 cases have been filed against the curfew violators.

A total of 7,661 persons have been sentenced to date.