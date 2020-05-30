1,998 PCR tests conducted yesterday - Total PCR tests 53,092

The Health Promotion Bureau states that 53,092 PCR tests used to identify coronavirus infections have been carried out so far.

Yesterday 1,998 PCR test have been performed.

The Health Promotion Bureau states that there are 1,089 coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka and 660 have completely recovered.

420 people are still receiving treatment at several hospitals.

The daily PCR tests conducted are given in the table below,

Total confirmed cases – 1,089

Recovered and discharged – 660

Active cases – 420

New Cases for the day 23 May – 21*

Observation in Hospitals – 101

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 53,092

Date New patients

in May PCR tests

conducted 23-May 21* 1998 22-May 13 1,970 21-May 27 1,603 20-May 01 1,108 19-May 35 1,062 18-May 11 960 17-May 21 1,254 16-May 25 1,081 15-May 10 938 14-May 10 1,489 13-May 26 889 12-May 20 1,078 11-May 06 1,057 10-May 16 1,282 09-May 12 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-23 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

* on going data to be updated