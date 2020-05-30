1,998 PCR tests conducted yesterday - Total PCR tests 53,092

The Health Promotion Bureau states that 53,092 PCR tests used to identify coronavirus infections have been carried out so far.
Yesterday 1,998 PCR test have been performed.
The Health Promotion Bureau states that there are 1,089 coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka and 660 have completely recovered.
420 people are still receiving treatment at several hospitals.
The daily PCR tests conducted are given in the table below,
Total confirmed cases – 1,089
Recovered and discharged – 660
Active cases – 420
New Cases for the day 23 May – 21*
Observation in Hospitals – 101
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 53,092
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
23-May
|
21*
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-23 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
* on going data to be updated