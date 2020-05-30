Flight+data+recorder+located+from+the+Pakistani+airliner+that+crashed

The flight data recorder (black box) from the Pakistani airliner that crashed into a residential neighbourhood of Karachi has been found, as the death toll rose to 97.

A spokesman for Pakistan Airlines said that it will be handed over to investigating teams.

Pakistan International Airlines flight, an Airbus A320, was flying from Lahore to Karachi with 99 people on board when it went down in mid-afternoon while trying a second landing attempt.

The plane crashed near Jinnah International Airport, in the poor and congested residential area known as Model Colony.

There were two survivors, while no fatalities were reported from the densely populated area of the city where the aircraft crashed.

One of the survivors added to his experience on social media, saying that he was unconscious and when he regained consciousness, he saw only a huge flame.

Mohammed Zubair, a 24-year-old passenger, said he had survived by jumping into a 10-foot slope after removing the seatbelt.

The other survivor of the accident is the Chairman of the Punjab Bank of Pakistan.