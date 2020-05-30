සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A baby elephant separated from the mother is with the wild life officials (Video)

Sunday, 24 May 2020 - 9:42

A month-old baby elephant that has got separated from the mother has been taken to the Vavuniya Wildlife Office.

The baby elephant had come close to the civil defense post in Bogaswewa, Vavuniya.

It is reported that the civil security officers and the Bogaswewa police had informed the wildlife officials and had taken the elephant calf to the wildlife office.

Wildlife officials have stated that they are trying to find the mother of the elephant and if it is not possible, the animal will be handed over to the Pandulagama Veterinary Office in Anuradhapura.

Wildlife officials are also investigating whether the baby elephant had been seperated as a result of the mother's death or some other accident.



