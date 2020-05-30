Doctors have appreciated the decision of the Transport Ministry to import "Low-floor buses" to the SLTB as well as to refraining from importing the currently used buses in the future.



The Ministry of Passenger Transport Management said that doctors had mentioned this at a discussion regarding transport services.



It has been decided to add 80 "Low-floor buses" on urban roads within the next three months.



These "Low-floor buses" buses will be imported instead of the current buses which cause inconvenience to passengers who are physically disabled during the transport service.