60-year-old+pedestrian+killed+in+an+accident+in+Ruwanwella+

One person has been killed in an accident at Mudugamuwa in Ruwanwella.
The police media division stated that the accident had occurred last evening when a car traveling from Ruwanwella to Warawala collided with a pedestrian.
The 60-year-old pedestrian of the Mudugamuwa area has died on admission to the Karawanella hospital.
The driver of the car has been arrested in connection with the accident.
