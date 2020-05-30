60-year-old+pedestrian+killed+in+an+accident+in+Ruwanwella+

One person has been killed in an accident at Mudugamuwa in Ruwanwella.



The police media division stated that the accident had occurred last evening when a car traveling from Ruwanwella to Warawala collided with a pedestrian.



The 60-year-old pedestrian of the Mudugamuwa area has died on admission to the Karawanella hospital.



The driver of the car has been arrested in connection with the accident.