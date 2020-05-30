India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours

India has reported 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours.



It is the third consecutive day in which more than 6,000 patients have been reported in India and this was the highest number ever.



Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus infections in India has increased to 131,868.



India has also reported 3,867 coronavirus related deaths so far with 147 deaths reported yesterday.



Worldwide, the total number of coronavirus cases is more than 5,400,000, with over 343,000 deaths.