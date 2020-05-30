සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Quarantine regulations apply even when curfew is lifted

Sunday, 24 May 2020 - 12:41

DIG Ajith Rohana said that even though curfew is to be lifted on Tuesday, quarantine regulations will continue to be in place.

He also said that even though road blocks across the country will be temporarily cleared in some areas during the day, they will be in place at night as usual.

During the previous times, curfew was lifted in all districts except Colombo and Gampaha districts.

However, according to the President’s Media Division announcement issued yesterday, curfew will be lifted in all districts including Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Accordingly, in all districts of the island curfew will be effective only between 10.00pm to 4.00am daily from Tuesday, May 26th onwards until further notice.

People’s movements between districts, except Colombo and Gampaha, will be permitted from Tuesday, May 26th onwards.

With the permission for travel between districts excluding Colombo and Gampaha, the Private Bus Owners Association held a discussion with the National Transport Commission this morning regarding how the buses will operate.

It was also expected to address an earlier request by bus unions to increase passenger fares by 50 percent in order to transport passengers according to quarantine rules.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested 515 persons who had violated curfew during the 24 hours which ended at 6 AM today.

152 vehicles were also taken in to custody.

In total 62,677 persons have been arrested since curfew came in to force on the 20th of March.

Legal action has been initiated against 19,586 persons.

Meanwhile, 309 suspects had been arrested with drugs during the 24 hours which ended at 5 AM today.

 

