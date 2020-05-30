Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - Details of the attempted attack at Taj Samudra

The news kept circulating regarding a failed suicide attack at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo during the Easter Sunday attacks.

It has been revealed to the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter Sunday attack that the person who tried to detonate the bomb at Taj Samudra Hotel had come in and left the hotel the day before the attack as well. Security camera footage shows the man behaving suspiciously inside the hotel.

Taj Samudra Hotel Zonal Security Manager, SI Sujeewa Fernando gave evidence before the commission yesterday, and he stated that he usually obtains information of all guests who visit the hotel. He further stated that the list of persons staying in the hotel was prepared after 12 pm and forwarded to the State Intelligence Service and the Presidential Security Division according to a practice carried out for a couple of years.

The Commission questioned whether a person named Jamil Mohammed under the identity card number 823533241V was recorded in the list. In response, the witness stated that the person's name was the only one listed in the document.

He further stated that although the National Identity Card number was not recorded, a photocopy of the identity card had been obtained.

The witness also stated that the security cameras recorded the man coming into the hotel with a luggage at around 4.53 pm on April 20. He had then obtained the room number 365 of the hotel.

The witness stated that security cameras showed the person named Jamil Mohamed leaving the hotel about an hour later. His luggage that he brought in was not with him at that moment. He further stated that he had left in a different vehicle.

The witness stated that the man had not returned to the hotel that night and that he had returned to the hotel the next day, 21st of April, the day of the attacks.

Jamil Mohammed entered the room that he had booked the previous day and after a short while, came out of the room with a large luggage bag and a backpack. He had proceeded to the ‘Ports of Call’ restaurant area and the security officer had not permitted him to enter with the luggage.

The security manager told the commission that the person who entered the cafeteria kept walking inside the restaurant trying to do something. Jamil Mohammed then exits the restaurant and once again enters the room, leaving the large luggage near the restaurant entrance.

The security manager stated that he later tried to enter the cafeteria with another luggage from the room and the security officer retained the luggage near the entrance.

The hotel's security official said that Jamil Mohamed, who was once again entered the cafeteria, was trying to do something again, and could be seen observing his backpack while sitting on a table next to a security camera.

The security manager also stated that he was later seen carrying the backpack on his shoulders and the and two luggagess fromn the hotel towards Galle road. The security cameras had footage of him getting in to a three wheel outside the hotel and leaving.

The Commission then questioned whether Jamil Mohamed felt that he was trying to evade the security cameras. The witness stated that this can only be done with the knowledge of the security cameras and with prior training.

The Commission then questioned whether this person had visited his hotel before. The witness replied that on April 17, 2019, another person came and inquired about the rooms where this person was staying.

The Commission then inquired whether he was aware of the fact that the Indian Intelligence had informed of a possible attack. The Witness replied that he was unaware of it.

Former Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekera appearing before the Commission had stated that there were VIPs on the hotel that night. The commission asked the witness whether the VIPs were staying at the hotel on the 21st and the witness said ‘no’.