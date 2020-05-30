Restrictions are relaxed, but good health practices should be continued; request from Health Authorities

The Epidemiology Unit said that even though curfew is to be relaxed, proper attention should be paid towards preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Director of the Epidemiology Unit Dr. Sudath Samaraweera speaking to the Hiru news team stated that although the country is open, social distancing, washing of hands and wearing protective masks in crowded areas is a must.



Doctor Sudath Samaraweera said that even though the spread has been controlled, more time would be needed to guarantee that there are no infected persons in the society.

The Health Promotion Bureau said that 53,092 PCR Tests have been carried out so far in the country to identify COVID-19 cases.

Yesterday alone 1,998 tests had been carried out.

So far 1,089 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country.

Meanwhile, 10 more Navy Personnel who had contracted COVID-19 have completed recovered after receiving treatment.

Accordingly the total number of Navy Personnel who have recovered has risen to 293.