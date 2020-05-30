සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Indian media pays special attention to talks between President and Prime Minister Modi - Sri Lanka asks India for US $1.1 billion

Sunday, 24 May 2020 - 13:15

The Indian media today paid special attention to the request of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa for a $ 1.1 billion exchange facility to strengthen the country's foreign reserves.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka recently requested $ 400 million from the SAARC exchange facility and the President has asked this amount in addition.

According to the President's Media Division, President Rajapaksa sought the intervention of PM Modi to revive some of the key projects as Sri Lanka strives to restore the economy. He asked PM Modi  to “direct those responsible from India’s side to expedite construction of the East Terminal of the Colombo Port as early as possible as it will be a significant boost to our economic landscape.”

“I am trying to promote value added industrial and agricultural activities,” explained President, “and will be happy if you could encourage Indian investors to start such investments, including Indian companies already in Sri Lanka to increase domestic value addition in the context of COVID-19 economic priorities.”

“If the Government of India could provide USD 1.1 billion special SWAP facility to top up USD 400 million under SAARC Facility,” requested the President, “it would enormously help Sri Lanka in dealing with our foreign exchange issues.”

In turn, the Indian Premier assured that he is personally committed to help Sri Lanka. “We are ready to help under terms that are favorable to Sri Lanka.”

He suggested to President to appoint an official to work directly on this regard with the Colombo based Indian High Commissioner.

President speaking from the Presidential Secretariat, appreciated the opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest with the Indian Premier and thanked him for the support extended by India to help Sri Lanka face these difficult times. India’s gift of 10 tonnes of medical supplies proved to be very useful, said the President in appreciation.

The two leaders agreed to continue with the ongoing bilateral projects that brings direct benefits to people and prioritize food and health securities.

 

