Transport Services Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the Sri Lanka Transport Commission to re-commence inter-provincial bus services in all districts except Colombo and Gampaha districts from Tuesday, 26 May.

This was at a discussion held at the commission today.

Buses coming from the Southern Expressway will be travelling only to Kottawa.

The bus service will commence at 4.30 am and will end at 6.00 pm.

The fare should be charged only to the location a passenger is dropped and the buses should display the destination in the front.

The National Transport Commission has also decided to extend the present validity period of the permit of the buses up to June 30.



