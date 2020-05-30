"Kawasaki" that spreads among children (Video)

Since of late, we have started hearing about "Kawasaki", a fever that spreads among young children, while the main focus of the world has been on Covid-19.

However, the Director of Lady Ridgeway Hospital Dr. Jeega Wijesuriya said that a number of Kawasaki fever cases had been reported from Sri Lanka previously as well.



It gained a lot of attention recently, with the fever spreading across several countries on the heels of the covid-19 pandemic.

Kawasaki disease, also known as Kawasaki syndrome is an illness that causes inflammation (swelling and redness) in blood vessels throughout the body. It's also known as mucocutaneous lymph node syndrome. It mainly affects the children under the age of five.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the disease was first described in Japan by Tomisaku Kawasaki in 1967.

Clinical signs include fever, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, irritation and redness of the whites of the eyes, swollen lymph glands in the neck, and irritation and inflammation of the mouth, lips, and throat.