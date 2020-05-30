The rupee has depreciated - Central Bank (Video)

The Sri Lankan rupee has depreciated by more than 3% as of May 15 against the US dollar, the Central Bank said.

However, the rupee has relatively appreciated when compared to other currencies such as the Euro sterling pound.

According to the data of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the rupee was stable from November 2019 to mid-March this year, recovering from earlier volatility.

But, due to adverse events in the international and domestic market, with the spread of Covid 19, the rupee depreciated sharply from late March to mid-April.

However, the central bank data shows that the exchange rate has stabilized with the appreciating witnessed during the first week of May.

However, as of May 15, the rupee has depreciated by 3.4% against the US dollar.

In the recent past the rupee has depreciated relative to the Japanese yen but has appreciated by more than 4% against the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar.

In addition, the rupee has appreciated against the euro, sterling and the Indian rupee.

Meanwhile, Indian media has paid special attention to the request made by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a $ 1.1 billion exchange facility to strengthen the country's foreign reserves.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka recently requested $ 400 million from the SAARC exchange facility and the President has asked for the $ 1.1 billion on top of the $ 400 million.