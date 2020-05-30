Dead+body+of+an+18+year+old+discovered+in+a+worksite+in+a+tea+estate++

The body of a youth was found yesterday (24) in a tea estate work site in the Ellepola area of ​​the Balangoda police area.

When a group of people from Ellepola Kumaragama had gone to work at the estate, they have seen the body hanging at the worksite and have informed the Balangoda police station.

The body was taken to the Balangoda Base Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The deceased has been identified as S. Ugendran an 18-year-old youth of Lankbarana area in Kirimetiitenna in Balangoda according to the Balangoda police.

Balangoda police are conducting further investigations.