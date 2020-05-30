Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,117

Eleven (11) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,117 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
27 of the infected persons diagnosed so far today are reported to be returnees from Kuwait who are subjected to the quarantine process.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,117
Recovered and discharged – 674
Active cases – 434
New Cases for the day – 28*
Observation in Hospitals – 97
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 53,092
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
24-May
|
28*
|
Tbc*
|
23-May
|
21*
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107