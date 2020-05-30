PHI+remanded+for+assaulting+an+ambulance+driver+

A Public Health Inspector (PHI) and another suspect have been remanded for allegedly assaulting and injuring an ambulance driver on the Colombo Kandy main road in Belummahara, Attanagalla

Gampaha Acting Magistrate Mahesh Herath yesterday (24) ordered the suspects to be remanded until the 26th of this month.

The Yakkala Police have informed the court that the assault had taken place during a dispute over the ambulance not allowing the car driven by the Public Health Inspector, to overtake the ambulance.

Our correspondent stated that an identification parade has been ordered to be held at the Gampaha Magistrate's Court on the 26th of this month.