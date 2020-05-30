One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,118. Twenty Nine (29) patients reported during the day.

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection making it the 29th infected person for the day.
The country total has increased to 1,118 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
While 29 individuals have tested positive for covid-19 so far today, according to the government information department, 28 of today’s patients have arrived from Kuwait and have been quarantined at the Trincomalee and Minneriya quarantine centers, while the other had arrived from Indonesia and was in quarantine.
14 individuals were discharged today increasing the number of recovered persons to 674.
The epidemiology unit notes that accordingly 435 patients remain under medical observation.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,118
Recovered and discharged – 674
Active cases – 435
New Cases for the day – 29*
Observation in Hospitals – 97
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 53,092
The PCR tests is administered to determine the coronavirus infection status. Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi states that the PCR tests services will be expanded to be able to conduct 6,000 tests a day.
PCR tests have been conducted from January to date. The number of tests has exceeded 50,000 and out of them 16,059 have been carried out by the Borella Medical Research Institute. PCR tests close to 2,000 have been conducted daily in the last couple of days (22 & 23).
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
24-May
|
29*
|
Tbc*
|
23-May
|
21*
|
1,998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated