One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,118. Twenty Nine (29) patients reported during the day.

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection making it the 29th infected person for the day.

The country total has increased to 1,118 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

While 29 individuals have tested positive for covid-19 so far today, according to the government information department, 28 of today’s patients have arrived from Kuwait and have been quarantined at the Trincomalee and Minneriya quarantine centers, while the other had arrived from Indonesia and was in quarantine.



14 individuals were discharged today increasing the number of recovered persons to 674.

The epidemiology unit notes that accordingly 435 patients remain under medical observation.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,118

Recovered and discharged – 674

Active cases – 435

New Cases for the day – 29*

Observation in Hospitals – 97

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 53,092

The PCR tests is administered to determine the coronavirus infection status. Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi states that the PCR tests services will be expanded to be able to conduct 6,000 tests a day.

PCR tests have been conducted from January to date. The number of tests has exceeded 50,000 and out of them 16,059 have been carried out by the Borella Medical Research Institute. PCR tests close to 2,000 have been conducted daily in the last couple of days (22 & 23).

Date New patients

in May PCR tests

conducted 24-May 29* Tbc* 23-May 21* 1,998 22-May 13 1,970 21-May 27 1,603 20-May 01 1,108 19-May 35 1,062 18-May 11 960 17-May 21 1,254 16-May 25 1,081 15-May 10 938 14-May 10 1,489 13-May 26 889 12-May 20 1,078 11-May 06 1,057 10-May 16 1,282 09-May 12 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107

* on going data to be updated