Heavy+rains+exceeding+100+mm+in+4+provinces

The Department of Meteorology states that Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces will experience heavy rainfall of more than 100 mm within the next 24 hours.
The Department of Meteorology stated that wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island.
Temporary localized strong winds (up to 70-80 kmph) can be expected during thundershowers
The Department of Meteorology stated that wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island.
Temporary localized strong winds (up to 70-80 kmph) can be expected during thundershowers