A+nine+year+old+breathes+his+last+inside+a+water+hole+in+a+quarry

Student dies after falling into a quarry.

The police said that a school boy was killed after he fell into a pit full of water in and unprotected quarry that was operated in dangerous manner without safety measures in the Katkulam area in Sitambarapuram, Vavuniya this morning (24).

Our correspondent stated that the victim was a nine-year-old student.

It has been reported that the student had fallen into a deep pit full of water after he had slipped from the top of the quarry when he went to bathe this afternoon.

The student who had fallen into the water hole had been rescued and taken to the general hospital in Vavuniya, but had died upon admission to the hospital.