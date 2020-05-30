Inter provincial bus service will operate from 26 - buses to Colombo from 5 routes will be limited and have to stop at the given locations

Transport Services Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the Sri Lanka Transport Commission to re-commence inter-provincial bus services in all districts except Colombo and Gampaha districts from Tuesday, 26 May. This was at a discussion held at the commission today.

Buses operating from the Southern Expressway will be travelling only to Kottawa. The bus service will commence at 4.30 am and will end at 6.00 pm. The fare should be charged only to the location a passenger is dropped and the buses should display the destination in the front.

The National Transport Commission has also decided to extend the present validity period of the permit of the buses up to June 30.

The Ministry issued a statement regarding the decisions taken at the meeting.

Buses travelling along five routes to Colombo will not enter Colombo but stop at the entry points as noted below.

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo on Kandy road will be limited to Nittambuwa.

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo route 5 will be limited to Minuwangoda

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo on Galle Road will be limited to Panadura

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo via Avissawella on low level and high-level roads limited to Avissawella.

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo on Negombo Road from Puttalam and Kuliyapitiya will be limited to Negombo.

Meanwhile, the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association expressed their protest against the decision taken by the government regarding inter-provincial bus services.

The Chairperson of the association Gemunu Wijeratne expressed these thoughts while speaking to the media after the meeting with the officials of the National Transport Commission, this morning.

However, Private Bus Associations have stated on several occasions that if the fare is increased by 50 per cent, it is possible to operate in accordance with quarantine regulations.

During a discussion held today Minister of transportation Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the National Transport Commission to commence inter-provincial bus services in all districts except in Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Furthermore the department of railways says that over 16,600 commuters have applied for permission to travel by trains. A spokesperson for the department said that 29 trains will be in operation from Tuesday.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that train services will commence while giving priority to passengers who have previously obtained permission.

Meanwhile while island wide curfew is in effect tomorrow as well, the government has decided to lift curfew in all areas from Tuesday, including in Colombo and Gamapaha districts. Accordingly curfew in all districts will be in effect only from 10.00 pm to 4.00 am until further notice.





