Only alternative before the covid-19 challenge is to rebuild the country - Prime Minister (Video)

With the impact of the coronavirus global pandemic, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa emphasizes that the only alternative left to all Sri Lankans today is to rebuild Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister issuing a statement titled ‘Sri Lanka after the covid-19 pandemic, good governance government and the Easter Sunday Attacks’, stated that unless we work towards in unity to come out of the predicament we are in, the future of the country could be very be bleak.

Sri Lanka, one of the fastest growing economies in Asia in 2014, has shown an impressive growth rate of 7.4 percent between 2010-2014.

Growth in the stock market and per capita income also tripled during that period. But economic growth has slowed steadily since 2015 and is set to drop to 2.3 percent by 2019.

The good governance government has borrowed $ 26 billion of foreign debt through various financial instruments.

The Prime Minister points out that under the good governance government there was no external reason for the economic collapse of the country.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa further emphasizes that even though President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa received a completely destroyed economy, it is the type of leadership required by Sri Lanka to move forward in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic.



