Rice mill owners mislead traders - CAA continue raids

The consumer affairs authority says that continued raids will be carried out in search of traders who are concealing stocks of rice and are selling rice at a higher price.



The government has fixed a maximum retail price of Nadu and Samba rice at Rs. 90, a kilogram of Kekulu rice at Rs. 85 and a kilogram of Keeri Samba rice at Rs. 125

Furthermore the authority said that the rice mill owners and the intermediaries are providing false information to the rice traders saying that the government is due to remove the control price introduced for rice and to sell them for a higher price.



The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) inspected the rice mills in Polonnaruwa yesterday following complaints from dealers and customers that there is a shortage of rice in many parts of the island.