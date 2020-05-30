Signalling+a+new+chapter+Hiru+introduces+a+11.55+am+news+to+its+acclaimed+6.55+pm+and+9.55+pm+news+bulletins+

Hiru News, which has always attracted the confidence and attention of the nation while remaining as the number one news provider in Sri Lanka, opened a new chapter today.

This was by introducing an afternoon news broadcast at 11.55 am

With the dawn of each day, the country emanates news every passing moment. News becomes a life line of information that keeps us up to date of what is happening around us and to us.

HIRU TV News, recognizing the need took it upon itself the national responsibility of reporting information to millions of viewers, brought to you by two news bulletins at 6.55 PM and 9.55 PM.

Within a short period of time HIRU TV News rose to the number one position.

Taking its endeavors further, HIRU TV commenced its Noon News from today at 11.55 AM.

Therefore, Hiru News that caters to the nation addressed another gap in the local news space from today

Experienced with its extraordinary credibility, Super Hiru News force marks a new chapter in the Sri Lankan television news industry, at 11.55 am.

We are proud to say that this new step by Hiru TV, captured the audience from the very inception.

At 11.55 am, 6.55 pm and 9.55 pm we are ready to bring you closer to the truth of the day, without taking sides.

The launch of the new chapter in the acclaimed Hiru News, took off the ground in the customary style and excellence.