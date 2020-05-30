Worldwide, the number of infected Covid 19 cases exceeds 5.4 million (Video)

There have been 5,427,936 covid-19 infected persons reported worldwide while 344,419 of them have died due to the virus.

The United States still has the highest number of Covid-19 cases, with 1,666,828 persons reported.

However, New York State, which was heavily impacted by the virus, reported less than 100 deaths a day for the first time since March, with 84 deaths.

Foreign media has reported that in many parts of the United States, people have come to the beaches to relax, with the easing of travel restrictions.

President Donald Trump has played golf for the first time since the Covid 19 outbreak.

The highest number of Covid 19 cases reported after the United States, is Brazil and the virus is spreading rapidly among 1.2 million indigenous people in the country. Of the 980 infected Aboriginal people identified, 125 have died.

India has the highest number of infections in South Asia, with 131,423 persons reported with the infection.

Meanwhile, NDTV News reports that parents of the child who was born inside a train carrying migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh, India, have decided to name a baby as “Lockdown Yadav”.

Meanwhile, in Madrid, protests were held today. They were protesting stating that the government has not managed the Covid -19 pandemic properly.

After two months, devotees gathered in St. Petersburg Square for the first time, and Pope Francis blessed them.

In response to allegations made by the US on several occasions that the Covid 19 virus had been exposed to the world from a biotechnology facility in Wuhan, China, the director of the lab states that the covid 19 virus is not identical to the coronavirus preserved in its laboratory.

The director said that all the allegations were fabricated stories.