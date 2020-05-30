සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

New York Times dedicates front page to coronavirus victims - the oldest covid-19 patient to recover is 126 years old

Sunday, 24 May 2020 - 22:59

New York Times dedicates front page to coronavirus victims - the oldest covid-19 patient to recover is 126 years old

With USA reaching nearly 100,000 deaths from coronavirus, the New York Times today published an obituary on its front page with the names of 1,000 people who had died.

The front page was without any photographs, news articles, ads, or anything else. The entire page was filled with the names of the dead, under a banner headline that says "U.S. DEATHS NEAR 100,000, AN INCALCULABLE LOSS."

The paper dedicated the Sunday's front page and three inside pages to the names of about one thousand victims.

The paper had gathered names and stories of Covid-19 victims from newspapers across America. "The 1,000 people in the paper reflect only around 1% of the total. The paper's description of the list says that "None were mere numbers."

Some of the names and the description as featured in a CNN report;

Angeline Michalopulos, 92, "was never afraid to sing or dance."

Lila Fenwick, 87, was "the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Law."

Romi Cohn, 91, "saved 56 Jewish families from the Gestapo."

April Dunn, 33, was an "advocate for disability rights."

Patricia H. Thatcher, 79, "sang in her church choir for 42 years."

Fred Gray, 75, "liked his bacon and hash browns crispy."

Harley E. Acker, 79, "discovered his true calling when he started driving a school bus."

Frank Gabrin, 60, was an "emergency room doctor who died in his husband's arms."

Skylar Herbert, 5, was "Michigan's youngest victim of the coronavirus pandemic."

Philip Kahn, 100, "World War II veteran whose twin died in the Spanish Flu epidemic a century ago."

William D. Greeke, 55, "thought it was important to know a person's life story."

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States is currently 98,683, and the total number of infected people in the country is over six million.

Meanwhile the world's oldest woman recovering from coronavirus infection has been reported from Turkey. According to official reports, 126-year-old Eze Gebelek has 13 children and more than 400 grandchildren. Reports say that she was in good health after recovering from the coronavirus and was discharged from the hospital and after undergoing another two weeks of self-isolation, she was doing fine.

A 113-year-old woman from north-eastern Spain was previously reported to be the oldest woman to be infected and cured of the coronavirus.

Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa...



