Hiru Journalist's car attacked in Atalugama (Video)

Hiru journalist Bimal Shameen’s car has been damaged and he has been obstructed during a news coverage of the Ramazan celebration in Atalugama area in Bandaragama, by a group of people.
Sunday, 24 May 2020 - 22:03
