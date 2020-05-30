Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,138. Forty nine (49) patients reported today

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,138 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
While 49 individuals have tested positive for covid-19 so far today, according to the government information department, 47 of today’s patients were those who arrived from Kuwait and have been quarantined at the Trincomalee and Minneriya quarantine centers, while one other person who was diagnosed had arrived from Indonesia and was in quarantine. One Navy soldier was also among those diagnosed today.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,138
Recovered and discharged – 674
Active cases – 455
New Cases for the day – 49*
Observation in Hospitals – 97
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 53,092
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
24-May
|
49*
|
Tbc*
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated