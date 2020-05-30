Weather Update - 25 May - Showers in several areas after 2.00pm

The Department of Meteorology forecasts showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and southern provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in western slope of central hills particularly in Kegalle, Rathnapura, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Mataradistricts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva, Eastern and Northern provinces after 02.00 p.m.Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island.Temporary localized strong winds (up to 70-80 kmph) can be expected during thundershowers

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island;

Condition of Rain:Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and heavy falls may occur at some places in these sea areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.Winds:Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar, and Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota.State of Sea:The deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.