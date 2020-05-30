A+71+year+old+missing+for+over+three+days+found+dead+in+the+Devon+canal

The body of a missing person has been found yesterday, in the Devon canal, which flows into the Devon Falls.

The Dimbula Police said that the deceased had been reported missing for the past three days

The deceased has been identified as Sellamuttu Durairaja a 71-year-old resident of Gangapuram, Kotagala.

The relatives of the deceased said that the he had left the house three days earlier after writing a letter and a complaint had been lodged with the Dimbula Police.

The body has been sent to the Kotagala Regional Hospital for post-mortem examination.