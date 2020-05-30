All island-wide curfew is in force today - curfew will be lifted tomorrow including Colombo and Gampaha

The island wide curfew is in effect today as well, the government has decided to lift curfew in all areas from Tuesday 26 May, including in Colombo and Gamapaha districts.



Accordingly curfew in all districts will be in effect only from 10.00 pm to 4.00 am until further notice from Tuesday 26 May.

People’s movements between districts, except Colombo and Gampaha, will be permitted from Tuesday, May 26th onwards.



Meanwhile, inter provincial bus services will also commence from tomorrow in all districts other than Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Buses operating from the Southern Expressway will be travelling only to Kottawa. The bus service will commence at 4.30 am and will end at 6.00 pm. The fare should be charged only to the location a passenger is dropped and the buses should display the destination in the front.

Buses travelling along five routes to Colombo will not enter Colombo but stop at the entry points as noted below.

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo on Kandy road will be limited to Nittambuwa.

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo route 5 will be limited to Minuwangoda

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo on Galle Road will be limited to Panadura

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo via Avissawella on low level and high-level roads limited to Avissawella.

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo on Negombo Road from Puttalam and Kuliyapitiya will be limited to Negombo.

The department of railways says that over 16,600 commuters have applied for permission to travel by trains. A spokesperson for the department said that 29 trains will be in operation from Tuesday.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that train services will commence while giving priority to passengers who have previously obtained permission.