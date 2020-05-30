52+Covid-19+positive+patients+reported+yesterday+from+Sri+Lanka

In total 52 persons have been diagnosed positive for the covid-19 infection, during yesterday (24).

According to the government information department, 49 of them were returnees from Kuwait and placed under quarantine process at the Trincomalee and Minneriya quarantine centers, while one other person who was diagnosed had arrived from Indonesia and was in quarantine.



The balance two diagnosed persons are from the Navy ranks.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,141

Recovered and discharged – 674

Active cases – 458

New Cases for the day – 52*

Observation in Hospitals – 97

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 54,834