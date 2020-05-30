Coronavirus pandemic was controlled by targeted and stringent measures - Director General of Health Services tells 'The Hindu'

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has told ‘The Hindu’ newspaper that the targeted and stringent measures have enabled Sri Lanka to control the spread of coronavirus.

Meera Srinivasan, the Colombo correspondent of the newspaper, presented a preamble on the Covid 19 work in Sri Lanka before the conversation with him.

She noted that coronavirus infections and deaths are rapidly increasing, even in the largest and most powerful countries in the world. However, Sri Lanka, with a population of 21 million, has been able to keep the number of infections and deaths significantly low.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that this achievement was aided by the pre planning and speedy implementation of the program.

He also stated that It was also important to take practical steps outside of the conventional methods.

Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that this systematic planned procedure enabled them to relatively control the coronavirus situation in the country.

The Hindu reporter asked him why he sought direct support from the military for the control of the coronavirus.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe, the Director General of Health Services stated that Sri Lanka could not set up quarantine facilities expeditiously. But now there are 50 such centers in the country.

Most of them are operated by the Sri Lanka Army, while the Navy and Air Force also maintain Coronavirus Quarantine Centers.

Therefore, the Director General of Health Services further stated that Sri Lanka could not have successfully controlled the spread of coronavirus without the assistance of the security forces.