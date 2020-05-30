50% drop in wild elephant deaths in comparison to last year

The Department of Wildlife Conservation states that the number of elephant deaths so far this year has decreased by 50% compared to the same period last year.



Director General of the Department Chandana Sooriyabandara stated that most of the wild elephants have died due to human activities such as placing 'hakkapatas', poisoning, electrocution and shooting.



Wildlife Director General Chandana Suriyabandara stated that the number of human deaths caused by wild elephants has also decreased by 30 percent over the past year.